Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Boyd Expecting Second Child

Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd are expecting their second child together. The news was revealed by Boyd via her personal Instagram account on Tuesday.

Alongside a photo of herself embracing the couple's 19-month old daughter Westyln, the model and founder of clothes brand Midheaven Denim wrote, "The Brolin's are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way."

The post received numerous congratulatory comments, one from Brolin himself who jokingly said, "Wow. That's amazing. Congratula...wait...WHAT?!?!"

Brolin, recently seen in Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Endgame, married Boyd in Sept. 2016. He has two other children, Trevor and Eden, from a previous marriage to actress Alice Adair.

The actor will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel Dune alongside Timotee Chalamet. Brolin is also signed on to star with Peter Dinklage in comedy Brothers, written by Tropic Thunder scribe Etan Cohen.