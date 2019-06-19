Josh Brolin, Miles Teller Join Sean Penn in 'Flag Day'

Tony-winning playwright Jez Butterworth behind Broadway’s 'The Ferryman' penned the screenplay.

Sean Penn's next directorial venture Flag Day is heading into production, and rounding out its cast.

Joining Penn and his daughter and son, Dylan and Hopper, onscreen will be Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, as well as Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble and Katheryn Winnick.

The Tony-winning playwright Jez Butterworth behind Broadway’s The Ferryman penned the screenplay, which is based on Jennifer Vogel’s 2005 memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life.

The book tells the story of a daughter that has to come to terms with her perceptions of her criminal father, a bank robber and career counterfeiter that evaded arrest for six months.

Wonderful Films, Rahway Road, New Element Films and Clyde Is Hungry Films are behind the production, with William Horberg, Jon Kilik and Fernando Sulichin acting as producers.

Executive producers are Christelle Conan, Anders Erdén, Peter Touche, Phyllis Laing, Devan Towers, Thorsten Schumacher, Vincent Maraval, John Wildermuth, Sidney Kimmel and Allen Liu.

Rocket Science and Wild Bunch will executive produce and are handling international sales, with CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, representing the U.S. and China rights. Funding is provided by Ingenious Media, New Element Media and Manitoba Film and Music.