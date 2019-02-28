Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage Team for 'Brothers' Comedy (Exclusive)

Legendary lands the hot package that will be written by 'Tropic Thunder' scribe Etan Cohen.

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage have teamed up to star in Brothers, a comedy package just picked up by Legendary Entertainment in a bidding war.

Etan Cohen, the writer behind Tropic Thunder and Get Hard, will write the script. Andrew Lazar, who was a producer on the Bradley Cooper hit American Sniper, will produce via his Mad Chance banner.

Brolin is also producing via his shingle, Brolin Productions, as is Dinklage through his Estuary Films company. Estuary's David Ginsberg will also produce.

Story details are being kept under wraps, but Brolin and Dinklage are to play — you guessed it — unlikely brothers. Sources said the project harkens tonally to Twins, the 1988 Ivan Reitman comedy that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Brolin, who last year starred in Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2, reprises his role as the universe-ruling Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, which opens April 26. He is repped by CAA.

Dinklage, who recently starred in HBO's My Dinner With Herve and also appeared in Infinity War, returns this summer in HBO's Game of Thrones, a series that has won him three Emmy awards. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen.

Cohen, whose credits also include Holmes and Watson and Men in Black 3, is repped by CAA, Mosaic Media Group and Lichter Grossman.