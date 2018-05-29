Josh Brolin and Wife Expecting First Child Together

The actor shared the happy news on Instagram.

Josh Brolin took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 29) to announce that he and his wife, Kathryn Boyd, are expecting a baby. The actor shared a photo of Boyd showing off her growing baby bump, as well as a selfie of the couple. The caption states, “There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats. #jbkbstucktogether #lilbeanterritory #loveisaslovedoes.”

Brolin and Boyd married in September 2016. This is their first child together, though Brolin has a son Trevor, 29, and daughter Eden, 24, from his previous marriage to actress Alice Adair.

Brolin can currently be seen in theaters as Cable in Deadpool 2. The actor will also appear in the upcoming action thriller film Sicario: Day of the Soldado, which is set to hit theaters on June 29.