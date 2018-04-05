Josh Charles Sets Broadway Debut in 'Straight White Men'

The former star of 'The Good Wife' will join previously announced castmates Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt in the dark comedy by Young Jean Lee.

Josh Charles will make his Broadway debut this summer in the Second Stage Theatre production of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men.

The play takes place at Christmas, when three adult sons gather in the home of their widowed father to don holiday pajamas, eat Chinese takeout and confront their respective identities, until one of them upsets the balance by rejecting the expectations his family and society have placed on him.

Also joining previously announced stars Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt are performance artists Kate Bornstein and Ty DeFoe, who will appear in an external framing device.

Skerritt will play the father, Ed, with Charles as hotshot banker Jake and Hammer as award-winning fiction writer Drew. Casting of the remaining key role of their underachieving elder brother Matt is to be announced.

Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County) will direct the play, which marks the first work by an Asian-American female playwright produced on Broadway.

Beginning previews June 29 for a July 23 opening, Straight White Men will be the sophomore production of Second Stage's inaugural Broadway season in its new permanent home, the Hayes Theater, following Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero. That limited engagement, starring Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley, concludes its run May 13.

Later this year, Second Stage will transfer the company's off-Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl. Directed by Moises Kaufman, it starts previews at the Hayes Oct. 9 with opening night scheduled for Nov. 1.

Second Stage's current season also includes the off-Broadway premiere of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, directed by rising-talent Lila Neugebauer and starring Tatiana Maslany, Blair Brown, Emma Geer and Susan Pourfar. That production begins previews June 19 at the Tony Kiser Theater, officially opening July 12.