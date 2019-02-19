Josh Charles Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

The 'Good Wife' alum was previously at WME.

Josh Charles has signed with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He previously was with WME.

After his five-season run on CBS’ The Good Wife as Will Gardner — for which he earned Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award nominations and was the 2014 People’s Choice for dramatic TV actor — he recurred on Showtime’s Masters of Sex and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, starred in both of the streamer’s Wet Hot American Summer limited series and appeared on Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, NBC’s Law & Order: True Crime and Comedy Central’s Drunk History, including a portrayal of Alfred Kinsey for the latter last week. He shares SAG nominations with the ensembles of both The Good Wife and ABC’s Sports Night.

Last summer, Charles made his Broadway debut in Young Jean Lee’s play Straight White Men, opposite Armie Hammer. He also starred in The Antipodes off-Broadway in 2017, and his other stage credits include The Distance From Here, The Well-Appointed Room, A Number Act, The Receptionist, The Glass Menagerie and A Dance Lesson.

Charles will next be seen opposite Alec Baldwin and Morena Baccarin in the narrative documentary Framing John DeLorean, which Sundance Selects will release later this year. After making his acting debut in his Baltimore hometown with John Waters’ Hairspray, he broke out as a member of Dead Poets Society’s memorable rising Hollywood It Boys, and his film credits in recent years include Amateur, The Drowning, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, I Smile Back and Bird People.

He continues to be represented by Arcieri & Associates for commercials and voiceover work.