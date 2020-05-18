Josh D'Amaro Named Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Meanwhile, Jeff Vahle has been tapped as president of Walt Disney World Resort.

The Walt Disney Co. on Monday announced Josh D’Amaro has been named chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Bob Chapek was formally in the role before he was named CEO of the company in February, replacing Bob Iger.

“I’m incredibly proud of the new leadership team at Parks, beginning with the segment’s chairman, longtime Disney veteran Josh D’Amaro, and his newly announced team of Jeff Vahle, Ken Potrock, Kareem Daniel and Thomas Mazloum,” Chapek said in a statement. “These talented executives played pivotal roles while leading our exceptional cast members during the largest period of growth in the segment’s history, which included the expansion of our parks and resorts around the world, the addition of new attractions including two highly acclaimed Star Wars-themed lands, and a shift to more personalized experiences for guests."

Added the CEO, "And I am confident that as they assume even greater responsibility and pursue new opportunities, these proven leaders will have an even bigger impact on the future of our company.”

D’Amaro joined the company in 1998 and most recently served as president of Walt Disney World Resort.

"Even during this challenging time, the enthusiasm of our dedicated cast members for what we do is unwavering, and my goal is to bring them back to work as soon as possible so they can continue to create that magic," said D'Amaro, referencing the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the company.

In conjunction with D’Amaro's new post, several additional appointments were made to the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products executive leadership team, according to the company: Vahle, formerly president, Disney Signature Experiences, was named president of Walt Disney World Resort; Potrock, who had served as president of Consumer Products, becomes president of Disneyland Resort; Daniel, formerly president of Walt Disney Imagineering Operations/Product Creation/Publishing/Games, was tapped as president of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing; and Mazloum, who was senior vp Resort and Transportation Operations at Walt Disney World Resort, is now president of Disney Signature Experiences.