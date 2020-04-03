Josh Horowitz Launches Digital Interview Series 'Stir Crazy' (Exclusive)

The first episode features Will Arnett, with upcoming guests including Ricky Gervais, Ed Helms, Dan Levy and Ben Schwartz.

Inspired by this unusual time of social distancing and home isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Josh Horowitz is launching a digital interview series aptly titled Stir Crazy.

The show will offer lively and humorous chats between Horowitz — who is holed up in his New York apartment — and various entertainers who join him via a remote video connection. Will Arnett kicks off the series as the first guest.

Upcoming stars include Dan Levy, Josh Hutcherson, Ed Helms, Ricky Gervais and Ben Schwartz. To keep his guests from going stir crazy, Horowitz will utilize games like Charades and I Spy.

Known for his work as an MTV News correspondent, Horowitz also runs the Happy Sad Confused podcast and hosts scripted sketch comedy series After Hours on Comedy Central.

Amid his own quarantine, Horowitz has been vocal on social media about his experience at home, sometimes giving comedic anecdotes. "Quarantine Josh eats grilled cheese. Otherwise I'm pretty much the same," he tweeted Friday. On other occasions, he has asked his followers to list their favorite comfort movie and to pick the best of two rom-com film options, such as Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail.

Stir Crazy launches Friday at 1 p.m. PT on Comedy Central's YouTube and Facebook pages. New episodes will post twice weekly Tuesday and Thursday.