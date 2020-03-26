TV

Josh Wallwork, Costumer on 'Law and Order: SVU,' Dies From Coronavirus at 45

7:51 PM PDT 3/26/2020 by Trilby Beresford

His additional credits in the costume department include 'Bull' and 'The Get Down.'

Josh Wallwork, known for his costuming on NBC’s Law and Order: SVU and CBS's Madam Secretary, has died from coronavirus complications. He was 45.

Law and Order: SVU  showrunner Warren Leight shared the news on social media, screenshotting a Facebook post from family friend Abdul Qadir, who first revealed the news "with a heavy heart and supported by loved ones."

Leight wrote on Twitter, "Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of COVID-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken."

Law and Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay responded on Twitter, writing “Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with a joke. The SVU corridor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts.”

Wallwork's additional credits in the costume department include Bull and The Get Down.

As the news began to spread, more of Wallwork's colleagues shared memories of the costumer on Twitter:

News of Wallwork's passing comes the same day as a running count by John Hopkins University reporting over 82,000 people have been infected by COVID-19. Currently, the death toll has surpassed 1,200 in the United States. New York has 385 fatalities. 

 