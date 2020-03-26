TV Josh Wallwork, Costumer on 'Law and Order: SVU,' Dies From Coronavirus at 45 7:51 PM PDT 3/26/2020 by Trilby Beresford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME His additional credits in the costume department include 'Bull' and 'The Get Down.' Josh Wallwork, known for his costuming on NBC’s Law and Order: SVU and CBS's Madam Secretary, has died from coronavirus complications. He was 45. Law and Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight shared the news on social media, screenshotting a Facebook post from family friend Abdul Qadir, who first revealed the news "with a heavy heart and supported by loved ones." Leight wrote on Twitter, "Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of COVID-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken." Law and Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay responded on Twitter, writing “Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with a joke. The SVU corridor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts.” Wallwork's additional credits in the costume department include Bull and The Get Down. As the news began to spread, more of Wallwork's colleagues shared memories of the costumer on Twitter: The SVU family lost one of our own today -- Josh Wallwork with wardrobe peacefully passed from COVID-19 complications. The SVU halls won't be the same. My sincerest condolences to Josh's loved ones. And please take care of yourselves everyone https://t.co/rj7IISgfaf — Victoria Pollack (@veepspeaks) March 26, 2020 His name is Josh Wallwork. He was my friend. Today we’ve lost him due to the Corona virus. Had the pleasure to work with him on @BullCBS - one of our Incredible Wardrobe Team. He was kind and all heart and the world will miss his Beautiful Soul. Rest in Power. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/49QcOOqvAo — Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) March 26, 2020 News of Wallwork's passing comes the same day as a running count by John Hopkins University reporting over 82,000 people have been infected by COVID-19. Currently, the death toll has surpassed 1,200 in the United States. New York has 385 fatalities. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Trilby Beresford Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM trilbyberesford