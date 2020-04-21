Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome Baby Daughter

The 'Dawson's Creek' alum and 'Queen & Slim' star tied the knot in December.

Congratulations are in order for Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson.

The pair have welcomed their first child together, a rep for Turner-Smith confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," the rep told THR.

Before the arrival of the couple's daughter, Turner-Smith shared a nude maternity photo holding a bouquet of flowers, writing that to be a mother is a "fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation."

Dawson's Creek alum Jackson and Queen & Slim star Turner-Smith tied the knot in December. The private couple's relationship became publicly known in August, when Turner-Smith posted an intimate Instagram photo of herself with Jackson, along with the caption: "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit."