Joshua Jackson Marries 'Queen & Slim' Actress Jodie Turner-Smith

11:56 AM PST 12/21/2019 by Trilby Beresford

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

The private couple's relationship became publicly known earlier this year, when Turner-Smith posted an intimate Instagram photo along with the caption: "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit."

Wedding bells have rung for Joshua Jackson and Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Us Weekly confirmed the news via an unnamed source on Friday, reporting that 41-year-old Jackson, who recently exited Showtime's The Affair after its fourth season, married Turner-Smith, 33. No additional details were given.

On Saturday, the outlet published an update that the pair are expecting their first child.

The private couple's relationship became publicly known in August, when Turner-Smith posted an intimate Instagram photo of herself with Jackson, along with the caption: "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit."

View this post on Instagram

two people who only fancy each other a little bit

A post shared by Jodie Turner-Smith (@jodiesmith) on Aug 12, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

They were subsequently seen on the red carpet together in November for the AFI Fest opening night gala premiere of Queen & Slim in Los Angeles.

The Dawson's Creek alum, who is currently filming Little Fires Everywhere, was previously in a 10-year relationship with Diane Kruger, but they never married.

The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment from Jackson's rep was not immediately returned.

Trilby Beresford
Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM
trilbyberesford