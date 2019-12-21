Joshua Jackson Marries 'Queen & Slim' Actress Jodie Turner-Smith

The private couple's relationship became publicly known earlier this year, when Turner-Smith posted an intimate Instagram photo along with the caption: "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit."

Wedding bells have rung for Joshua Jackson and Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Us Weekly confirmed the news via an unnamed source on Friday, reporting that 41-year-old Jackson, who recently exited Showtime's The Affair after its fourth season, married Turner-Smith, 33. No additional details were given.

On Saturday, the outlet published an update that the pair are expecting their first child.

The private couple's relationship became publicly known in August, when Turner-Smith posted an intimate Instagram photo of herself with Jackson, along with the caption: "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit."

They were subsequently seen on the red carpet together in November for the AFI Fest opening night gala premiere of Queen & Slim in Los Angeles.

The Dawson's Creek alum, who is currently filming Little Fires Everywhere, was previously in a 10-year relationship with Diane Kruger, but they never married.

