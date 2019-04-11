Joslyn Davis, Erin Robinson and Lily Marston Return for Clevver Relaunch (Exclusive)

Under new owner Hearst Magazines, Clevver's style and news channels will begin posting new videos this month.

Clevver is coming back.

The entertainment news and style brand that faced an uncertain fate following the shutdown of Defy Media is preparing for its relaunch under new owner Hearst Magazines, and some familiar faces will be back on the YouTube channel.

Longtime Clevver hosts and producers Joslyn Davis, Erin Robinson and Lily Marston will be returning to the brand when Clevver Style relaunches toward the end of April.

Meanwhile, Clevver News is set to begin releasing new videos on Friday, April 12 with hosts Emile Ennis Jr. and Sussan Mourad, familiar faces from the Clevver team who are taking on new roles with the brand.

Founded in 2006, Clevver sold to Alloy Digital six years later and became part of the Defy Media family when Alloy merged with Break Media. But the brand's future was put into question when Defy abruptly shut down in November. Hearst announced in February that it had purchased the portfolio of Clevver YouTube channels, which has over 15 million subscribers.

"When it comes to YouTube, the strength of the connection between the viewer and the on-camera personalities cannot be underestimated," said Michael Mraz, vp of Hearst Originals + Development. "I have no doubt that the relaunch of Clevver Style and Clevver News — from our new West Coast studio with Jos, Erin, Lily, Emile and Sussan — will be as exciting to Clevver’s 15 million subscribers as it is to us."