Journalist and Author Scott Timberg Dies

Timberg — whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times and The Hollywood Reporter — died Tuesday.

Scott Timberg, a well-known journalist and former contributor for The Hollywood Reporter, died Tuesday, his brother, Sam Timberg, confirmed on Twitter.

"It is with heartsick grief that share the tragic news that my brother, Scott Timberg, died on Tuesday. No one comes close to shaping my love for music and culture like Scott. I will miss his ceaselessly," he wrote.

Although Scott Timberg's brother didn't reveal a cause of death, he included the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in his tweet. Additionally, Timberg's brother shared a link to a GoFundMe page, set up by Timberg's friend and fellow writer David Daley, to help cover costs related to Timberg's death. As of Friday afternoon, the fund had acquired more than $30,000 of its $50,000 goal.

On the GoFundMe page, Daley wrote about his admiration for the "brilliant and kind" Timberg, whose work has also appeared in the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times, among other outlets. Timberg also penned a book titled Culture Crash: The Killing of the Creative Class, which was released in 2015.

"Scott built communities and he made them stronger. He shared his passion for music, literature and culture in his books and journalism. He was an enthusiastic evangelist for new bands, great writers, dazzling filmmakers. His work lifted up poets and thinkers and culturati of all kinds," Daley wrote in part of Timberg. "He loved the art of discovery, and the joy of sharing something wonderful and life-affirming with everyone. He loved so much: the perfect wine, the California desert, two guitars wrapped around each other, sentences crafted with smarts and grace and style. He cared deeply about the dumpster fire that our media and politics has become."

Daley also highlighted the love Timberg had for his wife, Sara, and 13-year-old son, Ian, who survive the journalist, and added that money collected from the GoFundMe page will also go to a college fund for Ian. "He adored, rapturously, Sara and Ian," Daley wrote. "Donations of any amount are deeply accepted and appreciated, and we'd also be most grateful for your sharing this memorial fundraiser widely through your own social networks."