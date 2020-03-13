Joy Behar Taking Time Off From 'The View' Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The longtime co-host said she is staying home until further notice because she is "in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy."

As coronavirus fears continue to mount, The View's Joy Behar is taking precaution. The longtime co-host of ABC's morning program revealed during a pre-taped episode, set to air on Friday, that she is taking time off due to her age.

"I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy," Behar, 77, said, according to ABC News. (Friday's show airs at 11 a.m. ET.) "I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy."

Behar added that her decision came after a phone call with her daughter, who urged the star to avoid overexposing herself to the public.

Neither Behar nor any other co-host of The View have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), which is now considered an international pandemic. In New York, where The View is taped, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency with more than 95 confirmed cases in the city.

A first in The View's history, the show is operating without a studio audience. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg addressed the show having an empty studio at the top of Wednesday's broadcast, as cameras revealed a slew of empty chairs, saying that the show taping without fans was "unprecedented." (The moment has since become a popular meme on social media.)

Until further notice, starting March 16, Behar will not be on The View. However, co-hosts Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain will continue to appear.

Though The View is still in production, several New York-based talk shows — both daytime and late-night — have suspended production due to the coronavirus, including The Wendy Williams Show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, among others. Several others, like The View, are taping without a live studio audience.