Joy Buolamwini Inks Deal With Random House for Book 'Justice Decoded'

Joy Buolamwini — the computer scientist and coding expert who founded the Algorithmic Justice League to illuminate the social implications and harms of artificial intelligence — has signed a deal with Random House for her book Justice Decoded, her agency CAA confirmed.

Per today's announcement, the book continues her research and work in the field and is described as an "investigative look into the harms and biases of AI and other technologies, from racial bias in facial surveillance to gender bias in voice recognition and more, which argues that social justice requires algorithmic justice in a world increasingly dependent on Big Tech." Random House's Marie Pantojan is credited with the deal for the publisher.

Buolamwini is known for her TED Talk about algorithmic bias that has more than 1.2 million views. She's been seen in the documentary feature Coded Bias, has written columns for Time and The New York Times. She also has a spoken word video, AI, Ain't I A Woman?, that addresses AI failures on the faces of like Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. She holds graduate degrees from Oxford University and MIT, a bachelor's from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and is a former pole vaulter.

Buolamwini is represented by CAA.