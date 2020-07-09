Joy Reid to Take Over Chris Matthews' MSNBC Time Slot

The 'AM Joy' anchor will host 'The Reid Out,' at 7 p.m. weeknights, starting on July 20.

MSNBC has officially named as Joy Reid the new host of its 7 p.m. hour, filling the key early primetime slot that was vacated by Chris Matthews earlier this year.

In her new role, Reid becomes one of a handful of Black women to anchor an American evening news program. The last high profile Black woman to host a nightly news show on a major network was Gwen Ifill, who was named co-anchor with Judy Woodruff of PBS Newshour in 2013. Ifill died in 2016 of cancer.

In an interview on Wednesday, Ms. Reid cited Ms. Ifill and two other Black anchors, Deborah Roberts and Carole Simpson, as role models.

Reid will host The ReidOut, which will start July 20 and originate from Washington D.C. She currently hosts the weekend morning show AM Joy and has been with the channel since 2011. She had previously hosted an afternoon program called The Reid Report.

Reid's new program will cover major political issues and feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers.

“I’m thrilled to have Joy on five nights a week,” MSNBC president Phil Griffin said in a statement. “She’s thoughtful and brings so much depth to her reporting. She’s made for this moment.”

MSNBC cited her "passion for addressing the intersection of race, justice and culture" in an announcement about her new show.

“I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity,” Reid said in a statement. “I’ll always be proud of the work we did on AM Joy by pushing the envelope and tackling pragmatic conversations. I’m eager to carry that same energy into the 7 p.m. hour where we can continue to build on bringing in diverse, smart and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”

Matthews retired suddenly from Hardball in March after being publicly called out for comments he had made about female guests on the long-running MSNBC show.

With Reid's new show, both MSNBC and sister channel CNBC will have new hosts at 7 p.m. this month. On Wednesday CNBC announced that former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith would take over the 7 p.m. slot to anchor a general interest evening news program.

Tina Urbanski will serve as the executive producer of The ReidOut.

More to come...