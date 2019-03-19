Joy Villa Wears "F— Planned Parenthood" Gown at Anti-Abortion Movie Premiere

Villa told The Hollywood Reporter she wanted to echo "underlying message of the film" with her ensemble.

Singer Joy Villa stepped out in a hot pink latex gown with the words “F--k Planned Parenthood” on the bodice and “Unplanned” across the bottom of the ruffled train at the L.A. premiere for the film Unplanned at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.

Villa has attracted media attention by wearing a series of pro-life and pro-Trump dresses to awards shows over the past three years. The latest, in February, was hand-painted with the phrase “Build The Wall” and accented with barbed wire and a spiky headpiece, then paired with red purse that read “Make America Great Again” to riff on the Trump MAGA hat.

That gown and the “Unplanned” dress were both custom-made by Desi Lee Alinger-Nelson of Desi Designs Couture, who is based in Orange County.

The premiere on Monday was for the film Unplanned, which tells the story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, who switched her political position from pro-choice to pro-life and became an activist after working for the organization for eight years in Texas and resigning in 2009.

“I told Johnson I wanted to do a custom dress for the premiere because I wanted her to be in on it, because this is her film, her story, it’s very personal. She wrote it and produced it. So we came up with some options," said Villa.

"She went on to make an off-hand remark and said, ‘or we could always do ‘Fuck Planned Parenthood," Villa added. "It’s controversial enough to get people’s attention and it also is the underlying message of the film.”

Noting that her gown had a nod to Barbie, she continued, “Yes, I believe in women’s healthcare clinics, but abortion is not healthcare and Planned Parenthood has been pushing that and indoctrinating girls with pink and girliness. So that’s why my dress is hot pink and very girly.”

Based on Johnson’s best-selling book, Unplanned: The Dramatic True Story of a Former Planned Parenthood Leader’s Eye-Opening Journey Across The Life Line, the movie is critical of the non-profit organization, which has a history of support in the Hollywood industry. Notably, Elizabeth Banks, Allison Janney, Felicity Huffman and more stars have participated in its “Unstoppable” campaign last year.

Recently, leaders in the Christian community and in Hollywood have criticized the MPAA ratings board for being allegedly biased against a film with an anti-abortion message after it was given an R rating. The MPAA had rated it R for “objectionable” scenes involving abortion, though the filmmakers have responded that there is no profanity, gore, violence or anything else associated with a film typically receiving that rating.

“I think it’s good,” said Villa on Monday of the MPAA’s R rating of the film. “It does show an abortion, but it’s not necessarily, gratuitously graphic. Abby personally herself had two abortions. In one scene, she does it with a pill and she’s in the shower and blood is running down her legs and the pieces are coming out of her and she’s putting it in the toilet and crying. Then she’s on the ground screaming and crying. So in that context, it’s brutal and it’s violent. I think that an R rating makes it more notorious. I think you should be at least 14 or 15 to see it. Everyone knows that even if a movie is PG-13, you’re still taking eight- and nine-year-olds. So I think a PG-13 rating people might think it’s more gentle than it is. It would cause nightmares for a little kid."