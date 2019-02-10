Singer Shocks in Barbed Wire "Build The Wall" Gown on Grammys Red Carpet

The singer, who donned pro-Trump and pro-life gowns at the past two editions of the music awards ceremony, continued to make a right-leaning political statement this year.

Singer Joy Villa, who made headlines for her pro-Trump and pro-life gowns at the past two Grammy Awards, continued to make a right-leaning political statement with her Grammys 2019 ensemble.

The musician showed up on the red carpet for the awards show sporting a "build the wall" gown designed by Designers Allinger of Desi Designs, Villa told The Hollywood Reporter, complete with barbed wire on her shoulders, a spiky headpiece and cloak designed to look like steel.

Last year, Villa wore a provocative pro-life ensemble featuring a graphic image of a fetus. She paired last year's gown with an oversize tiara, was emblazoned with a red fetus encircled by rainbow hues that Villa hand-painted herself. Her handbag was inscribed with the words, "Choose Life."

Villa also courted controversy in 2017 when she stepped out in a dress featuring President Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," with "Trump" stamped on the train. The gown was designed by Filipino immigrant Andre Soriano.

"I grew up in theater, so I've always used costume as a way to express myself," Villa told THR. "It's an opportunity to show the world who I am on the red carpet, which to me is the same as a stage. I approach it as a show. I want to 'wow' people. My heroes on the red carpet have always been Cher, Madonna, the wild ones; the worst dressed. Or Lady Gaga with the meat dress. Who even talks about the best dressed? No one even remembers who was best-dressed last year!"

Villa went to high school in Santa Barbara and currently has apartment in West Hollywood and New York. Her father Joseph Villa was an actor as a child and his parents owned Pla-Boy Liquor in Hollywood in the '70s and '80s; he later became a Christian minister.