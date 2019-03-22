Joyce Ann Flint, Former Dress Designer at MGM, Dies at 83

She was a longtime real estate broker and the widow of a fighter pilot who fought for Israel in 1948.

Joyce Ann Flint, who designed dresses for Esther Williams and other MGM stars in the 1950s, died Wednesday of cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, her son Michael announced. She was 83.

At MGM, Flint apprenticed under two-time Oscar winner (and 10-time nominee) Helen Rose, known for her work on such films as The Bad and the Beautiful and I'll Cry Tomorrow.

Flint was the head of Flint Realty for nearly 50 years and helped launch of the Professional Fiduciary Association of California, an organization of court-appointed conservators.

She was a descendent of Pio Pico, the last Spanish governor of California, and the widow of Mitchell Flint, a founding father of the Israeli Air Force, who as a fighter pilot helped defend the new state of Israel in 1948. (His exploits are featured in Robert Gandt's 2017 book, Angels in the Sky, and there's a film in development.)

Michael Flint is a producer and former Paramount executive. Survivors also include son Guy, a studio teacher, and Michael's wife, Cheri.