Judd Apatow Calls for Fox Talents to Speak Up Over Fox News Child Separation Coverage

Apatow tweeted about Fox News' reporting after a weekend comment from Fox series creator Seth MacFarlane gained traction.

Judd Apatow is calling for Fox showrunners and talent to boycott the network. The producer's plea, in a series of tweets on Monday, comes after Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane made a similar comment in response to Fox News and its reporting over the weekend.

In particular, Apatow took issue with Fox News' coverage of the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border — which has drawn ire from celebrities and politicians alike, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this," Apatow wrote of Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox.

Apatow continued: "[AG Sessions] is a fucking kidnapper! The Murdoch’s support these policies! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?"

I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this. https://t.co/8NtsqsR8Xj — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

He is a fucking kidnapper! The Murdoch’s support these policies ! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies? https://t.co/jrPVKrxK6n — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

And I haven’t seen one new powerful person who works for or at Fox stand up and say they oppose their support of these cruel policies. Not one. Fox is like the NRA to politicians. If they said this is too far the President would stop this monsterous behavior. https://t.co/MufV1iQXxs — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

The writer and director — who last worked with Fox on his sitcom Undeclared, which ended after one season in 2002 — went on to say that "the MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children," adding that "they own the propaganda machine."

Which is why Apatow is urging Hollywood to stand up to Fox and the Murdochs. "Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience," he wrote, later adding: "If EVERY Fox Star and show runner said this policy was evil and protested to the Murdoch family it would make a huge difference in this national debate."

If EVERY Fox Star and show runner said this policy was evil and protested to the Murdoch family it would make a huge difference in this national debate. https://t.co/9Jo0ktbFPT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

On Saturday, MacFarlane slammed Fox after Fox News host Tucker Carlson told viewers not to trust other news networks during Friday night's broadcast of his eponymous show.

"In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News," tweeted MacFarlane, whose animated series Family Guy has been airing on Fox for nearly two decades. "This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company."

MacFarlane's Fox series also include American Dad, The Cleveland Show and his newest offering, space dramedy Orville.

Comcast recently offered to buy 21st Century Fox for $65 billion, potentially entering a bidding war with Disney who initially offered $52.4 billion. This Wednesday, 21st Century Fox will weigh in on Comcast’s bid. If they are to accept, Fox News will remain under the control of the Murdoch family and MacFarlane’s creations will be included in the deal.