Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson Comedy Lands Prime Summer 2020 Release

Universal also sets a 2020 summer release for haunted-house thriller 'The Turning.'

Judd Apatow's untitled original comedy starring Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has landed a prime summer release date — June 19, 2020.

Universal Pictures and Apatow are keeping the logline under tight wraps. The film marks the first big-screen feature Apatow has directed since Trainwreck in 2015.

The untitled project was originally set to open later this month. In September 2018, Universal temporarily took the film off its release calendar until it could settle on a new date.

Apatow is producing via his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Medel.

Davidson, currently one of the high-profile players on Saturday Night Live who is coming off the Sundance debut of the comedy Big Time Adolescence, wrote the script with Apatow and Dave Sirus.

Universal also announced it will open DreamWorks' haunted-house thriller The Turning on Jan. 24, 2020.

The spooky tale takes place at a mysterious estate in Maine countryside where a new nanny is charged with caring for two disturbed orphans. The Turning, directed by Floria Sigismondi, is inspired by Henry James' classic novella. Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, newcomer Brooklyn Prince and Joely Richardson star.