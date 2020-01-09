Judd Apatow Returns as Host of DGA Awards; Don Mischer Back as Chair

Apatow previously hosted the ceremony in 2018, while this is Mischer's third consecutive stint as awards chair.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow will return as host of the 72nd annual Directors Guild of America Awards, while 2019 DGA Lifetime Achievement Award winner Don Mischer will serve his third term as the event's awards chair.

DGA president Thomas Schlamme made the announcement Thursday.

"As a top filmmaker, comic and massive industry force, Judd has such a special and unique perspective on where we are as an industry, and as a culture. He was just as brilliant as he was hysterical as host of our awards two years ago — and we’re thrilled to welcome him back,” said Schlamme.

Apatow has a long history of producing and directing successful comedy properties. His directorial efforts include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, and Trainwreck. He's produced a number of other films and television series, including Superbad, Bridesmaids, Pineapple Express, Girls, Freaks and Geeks, Undeclared, The Ben Stiller Show and The Larry Sanders Show.

In response to the announcement, Apatow said in a statement, “I am so excited to host again as part of my campaign for the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Awards chair Mischer, a veteran director and producer of live television events including We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, The Oscars, and the 100th Anniversary of Carnegie Hall, agreed with Schlamme about choosing Apatow to host the DGA Awards for a second time.

“A great host for the DGA Awards needs to make the evening fun, give the audience a different perspective on the challenges of being a director and keep the show moving along in an entertaining way,” said Mischer. “Simply put, Judd is the perfect host for our event.”

The 72nd annual DGA Awards takes place Jan. 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.