Creative Arts Emmys: Judd Apatow Reveals Garry Shandling Scrapbook in the Works After Doc Win

The producer took home the outstanding documentary or nonfiction special award for the HBO documentary 'The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.'

Judd Apatow took home the outstanding documentary or nonfiction special award for The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling during Sunday night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

"Garry was very interested in getting to the truth of who people were. That was the goal. Not to hold back good or bad," the producer said about Shandling backstage after accepting the award.

After adding that he misses the late stand-up comedian, Apatow revealed that he is working on another project that honors Shandling. "I’m working on a scrapbook that we are going to put out next year. It will be sad when I don’t have reason to immerse myself in his world," he said. "I’m very happy people are inspired by him.”

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling is a two-part documentary film that explores the life and legacy of the comedian. The documentary debuted on HBO.

Shandling died in March 2016 of a heart attack.

Apatow shares the award with executive producers Sheila Nevins and Joe Beshenkovsky, co-executive producers Michael Bonfiglio and Sara Bernstein, supervising producers Josh Church and Sam Fishell and producer Amanda Glaze.

The 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.