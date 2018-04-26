Jude Law, Carrie Coon to Star in Sean Durkin's 'The Nest'

The psychological thriller from the 'Martha Marcy May Marlene' director is for FilmNation and BBC Films.

Jude Law and Carrie Coon are set to star in director Sean Durkin's The Nest, a family psychodrama for FilmNation Entertainment and BBC Films, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Durkin's first film since 2011's critically acclaimed drama Martha Marcy May Marlene will feature Law as a businessman who brings his American wife and kids home to Britain to pursue new business opportunities, only to be plunged into despair as their unaffordable new life in an English manor threatens to destroy the family.

As the eerie isolation of the house divides the family, each member descends into a self-destructive cycle, leaving everyone unsure if the clan will survive.

The Nest is set to be shot in September in Canada and Britain. Durkin also wrote the screenplay.

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe are producing for Element Pictures, with FilmNation and BBC Films as co-producers. FilmNation is handling international sales and will introduce the project at Cannes.

UTA is pursuing a U.S. distribution deal. Jude Law is repped by WME and Julian Belfrage Associates. Coon is repped by UTA and Foundation Talent Management.