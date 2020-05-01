Jude Law Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

It's a return to the agency that launched his career with movies such as 'Gattaca' and 'The Talented Mr. Ripley.'

Jude Law is back at CAA.

The actor, who spent the last 15 years at WME Entertainment, has returned to CAA for representation, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The agency will also rep his production company, Riff Raff Productions.

Law, an Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony Award-nominee and BAFTA winner, has a career spanning more than 25 years, staring in key roles in films such as The Talented Mr. Ripley, Road to Perdition, A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Cold Mountain.

He also starred in The Holiday, the Sherlock Holmes franchise, Closer, and more recently, Captain Marvel.

In television, Law earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in The Young Pope, and can currently be seen in the critically acclaimed continuation of the series, The New Pope, on HBO.

Law has appeared on Broadway and the West End in productions such as Hamlet and Indiscretions, both of which resulted in Tony nominations.

He will next star in the drama miniseries The Third Day from HBO and Sky Atlantic. He has also signed on to star in and produce comedy-horror series The Auteur for Showtime with Taika Waititi directing and writing.

Law continues to be represented in the U.K. by Tor Belfrage at Julian Belfrage Associates, and his attorney is Karl Austen at Jackoway Austen.