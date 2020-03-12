Jude Law's 'The Nest' Lands at IFC Films

Carrie Coon also stars in director Sean Durkin's family psychodrama for FilmNation Entertainment and BBC Films.

IFC Films has nabbed the U.S. rights to The Nest, written and directed by Sean Durkin and starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon.

IFC Films plans a fall 2020 theatrical release, with FilmNation Entertainment handling international sales. The Nest, Durkin's first film since 2011's critically acclaimed drama Martha Marcy May Marlene, features Law as a businessman who brings his American wife and kids home to Britain to pursue new business opportunities, only to be plunged into despair as their unaffordable new life in an English manor threatens to destroy the family.

Charlie Shotwell and Oona Roche also star in The Nest, which debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Sean on his assured follow up to Martha Marcy May Marlene, and were blown away by the brilliant performances of Jude Law and Carrie Coon. The Nest is the perfect addition to the IFC Films family and we can’t wait to share it with audiences nationwide," Arianna Bocco, executive vp of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, said in a statement.

Director Sean Durkin added: "I am very excited to partner with IFC who have shown such bold support for the film. I look forward to working together to get The Nest out to audiences across the country."

The film was produced by Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Sean Durkin, Amy Jackson, and Christina Piovesan. Andrew Lowe, Polly Stokes, Law, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen and Milan Popelka share the executive producer credits.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Bocco and head of business & legal affairs Betsy Rodgers with UTA on behalf of FilmNation Entertainment and the filmmakers.