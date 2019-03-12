Judge Approves $250K Bond for Felicity Huffman After College Cheating Scam

Court documents say the actress paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in the college entrance-exam cheating scam.

A judge says actress Felicity Huffman can be released on $250,000 in a case in which she is accused of paying a bribe to secure her daughter's admission to college.

A magistrate judge ordered the former Desperate Housewives star to restrict her travel to the continental United States.

The documents state a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained to them that he "controlled" a testing center and could have somebody secretly change her daughter's answers. The person told investigators the couple agreed to the plan.

Macy attended his wife's initial court appearance. He has not been charged and authorities have not said why.