Judi Dench Defends Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey's Work: "Are We Just Not Going to See All Those Films?"

Judi Dench, who has condemned Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual harassment, told a British magazine that she worries their work may be forgotten.

"What kind of agony is that?" Dench told the latest issue of Radio Times, The Guardian reported. "Are we going to negate 10 years at the Old Vic [the London theater where Spacey served as artistic director] and everything that he did – how wonderful he’s been in all those films? Are we just not going to see all those films that Harvey produced?"

Dench added: "You cannot deny somebody a talent. You might as well never look at a Caravaggio painting [the painter was sentenced for murder after a brawl]. You might as well never have gone to see Noel Coward [who was accused of harassment]."

Dench, 84, previously spoke out about people shunning Spacey after his performance was removed from Ridley Scott’s 2017 film All the Money in the World. She has lauded Spacey for supporting her after the death of her husband Michael Williams from lung cancer in 2001.

The actress has also credited Weinstein as a key contributor to her Hollywood career. Weinstein's fall from grace led to the rise of the #MeToo movement.