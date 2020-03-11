Emily Blunt Reveals Judi Dench Talked Her Out of Pursuing a Singing Career

"She said, 'Oh no, darling. You can't do both. You can't act and that,'" Blunt revealed of Dench's advice while visiting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday.

Emily Blunt revealed which former co-star talked her out of pursuing a singing career on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After host Jimmy Kimmel said that he heard that Blunt almost became a pop star, she responded, "I could've been Britney."

The actress has never released an album, though has sung in the musical films Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns.

"I realized that I'm not good at dancing, and I didn't want to be Britney," she said of why she ultimately didn't try to make it as a singer.

The actress added that she didn't want to tell Kimmel too much because she was scared that "someone's gonna find these songs that I recorded." She then revealed that one of the songs was titled "Ring It Up," though added that the song "will never see the light of day." Blunt clarified that she only sang the track and that she "can't write" songs.

She explained that someone approached her to pursue a singing career. "They said, 'I think you have a nice voice and I think that you can be a pop star.' I said, 'I can't dance.' They said, 'Don't worry about it. We'll teach you,'" she recalled. "It didn't work. I tried to learn."

A co-star eventually talked Blunt out of her pop star aspirations.

"My first job was with Judi Dench — the dame — which was incredible and she was wonderful to me," Blunt said of working on The Haymarket Theare in London's production of The Royal Family. "I went to her for advice cause I was really, really nervous about this career that I didn't know was right for me. I didn't think was right for me."

"She said, 'Oh no, darling. You can't do both. You can't act and that,'" Blunt revealed of Dench's advice. "She talked me out of it."

Blunt later shared an ad for her new parody airline called "A Quiet Plane." Before introducing the clip, she joked that she and her husband John Krasinski "thought it was sort of time to diversify" their careers and invest in the airline.

She added that the timing of their new career endeavor "could be rocky starting off" due to the coronavirus, though said that the airline is appropriate due to their work on A Quiet Place.

The clip opened with Blunt greeting the airline passengers in multiple languages. Dressed as a flight attendant, Blunt said, "We know you have choices when you travel, so thank you for choosing us. The only airline with silence guaranteed."

She then shared some safety instructions. "It's important to keep your mouth securely closed at all times," said Blunt. One passenger soon asked their seat mate where she's from, though Blunt quickly intervened and aggressively shushed him.

After announcing that the use of cell phones is prohibited from the flight, Blunt took a phone from a loud passenger and placed it in a tea kettle.

"Please keep your baby at the lowest possible volume," she added.

"In the event you need to make a sound, one of our helpful cabin creatures will assist you," Blunt continued. A confused passenger questioned her use of the word "creatures" before one of the monsters from A Quiet Place grabbed him out of his seat.

Kimmel, who appeared as a flight attendant, also fell victim to the creature when trying to make an announcement.

Blunt continued her announcements by sharing that support animals will also be taken by the creatures if they make any noise.

"Thank you for flying A Quite Plane," she concluded. "Now shut the fuck up and enjoy your flight."