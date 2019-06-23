Judith Krantz, Best-Selling Author and Journalist, Dies at 91

Krantz spent 27 years as a journalist, having written for publications including 'Macleans,' 'McCalls,' 'Ladies Home Journal' and 'Cosmopolitan' with books including 'Scruples' and 'Princess Daisy.'

Judith Krantz, a best-selling author and journalist, has died at the age of 91 from natural causes. She passed away in her Bel Air, California home on Saturday her publicist confirmed to The New York Times.

Krantz spent 27 years as a journalist, having written for publications including Macleans, McCalls, Ladies Home Journal and Cosmopolitan. Her most recognized work was "The Myth of the Multiple Orgasm," which was published in Cosmopolitan.

The author and journalist was born on January 9, 1927, in New York City, the eldest child of Jack D. Tarcher, an advertising executive, and Mary (Braeger) Tarcher, an attorney. Her siblings include brother Jeremy Tarcher, a publisher, and sister Mimi Brien, a financial analyst.

Krantz attended Wellesley College and received her B.A. in 1948. After graduating, she became a fashion publicist in Paris in the late 1940s which later led her to be hired as a fashion editor for Good Housekeeping magazine. She later served as the contributing West Coast editor of Cosmopolitan from 1971 to 1979.

Krantz published her first novel Scruples, in 1977, after having also recently celebrated her 50th birthday. Scruples remained on the New York Times best-seller list for more than a year. Her second novel, Princess Daisy was published in 1980. Following her success, Krantz penned an autobiography, Sex and Shopping, as well as eight other novels which became best-sellers.

Seven of Krantz' novels were adapted for television as miniseries, with her husband Steven serving as executive producer. In the 1980s and 1990s, Steven Krantz produced miniseries of his wife's novels, including Scruples, Mistral's Daughter and Dazzle. Krantz also penned an original miniseries for television, dubbed Judith Krantz’s Secrets in 1992.

Krantz's 10 novels — beginning with Scruples in 1978 and ending with The Jewels of Tessa Kent in 1998 — have together sold more than 85 million copies in more than 50 languages.

Krantz is survived by her son, Tony, daughter-in-law Kristin Dornig Krantz, and son Nicholas. Krantz and Steve were married for 53 years, with Steve passing away in 2007 from complications of pneumonia.

