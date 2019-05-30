Judith Light Set for Provincetown Film Festival Honor

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe will keynote at the Cape Cod event, which will open with 'Brittany Runs a Marathon.'

The Provincetown Film Festival, set to run June 12 to 16, will give its Excellence in Acting award to Judith Light.

Light, who stars in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series The Politician, will be on hand June 15 to receive the award and be part of an informal discussion about her career. She also appears in the festival's closing night film, Before You Know It, directed by Hannah Pearl Utt.

"Not only does she have an unparalleled body of work — she just keeps getting better. With each new project, as with our closing night selection Before You Know it, she surprises and delights us with her command of craft," Andrew Peterson, PIFF’s director of programming, said of Light in a statement.

And the Cape Cod event will also give actress and producer Jillian Bell its Next Wave Award as her latest movie, playwright-turned-director Paul Downs Colaizzo’s Brittany Runs a Marathon, opens the 29th edition after debuting at Sundance.

Other honorees include John Cameron Mitchell, who will receive the Filmmaker on the Edge Award, while Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI, will be on hand to offer a keynote address to festival-goers.

The Provincetown festival lineup also includes Linda Ronstadt, directed by Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman; Roger Ross Williams' The Apollo; and Vita & Virginia, directed by Chanya Button; as well as a special screening for John Waters Presents: Mom and Dad, directed by Brian Taylor.