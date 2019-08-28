Sam Smith, Renee Zellweger Duet for 'Judy' Soundtrack

Zellweger, who stars as Judy Garland in the Toronto-bound biopic, has also recorded a song with Rufus Wainwright for the film's soundtrack.

From James Bond to Judy Garland.

Sam Smith, who sang the theme for the last 007 outing, Spectre, has recorded a duet with Renee Zellweger for the soundtrack to upcoming biopic Judy. The two unite for a track called "Get Happy," while Zellweger also sings "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" with Rufus Wainwright.

“When I was 17 years old, I did a project on Judy Garland for my Film Studies A-Level," says Smith. "I was immediately immersed into the magic of Judy and her incredibly brave and triumphant story. She has remained as one of the icons of my life. She was one of the bravest humans out there and her vulnerability and honesty in her art still gives me goose bumps like it did the first time."

Judy marks the first feature to be made about Garland, and sees Zellweger play the Wizard of Oz icon in her twilight years, as she arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a sell-out run. While her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed as she embarks on a courtship with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

The film — which also stars Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon — is directed by Tony nominee and two-time Olivier winner Rupert Goold (King Charles III), based on a script written by Tom Edge (The Crown). BAFTA winner David Livingstone (Pride) produces.

Judy is a Pathe, BBC Films and Ingenious Media Presentation of a Calamity Films Production.

Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment will release the film in the U.S. on Sept. 27 following its Toronto premiere, while Pathe will release it in the U.K. on Oct. 2. The soundtrack is due for a global release by Decca on Sept. 27.