Renee Zellweger Stars as Judy Garland in Her Final Days in 'Judy' Trailer

Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon round out the cast of the Rupert Goold-directed film.

The first full-length trailer for the Judy Garland biopic Judy dropped Monday.

Beginning in the winter of 1968, the film follows Garland (Renee Zellweger) as she performs a five-week run of her sold-out concert at The Talk of the Town nightclub in London. The biopic picks up with the late actress and singer 30 years after her career-defining role in The Wizard of Oz as she battles with her management, charms fellow musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans about her career. Judy was adapted from Peter Quilter’s musical End of the Rainbow and explores Garland's final days before she died of an accidental overdose at the age of 47 in June 1969.

A teaser trailer for the film was released in May. The minute-long clip previewed Garland arriving in London for the concerts as a stripped-down version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" played.

Judy will be in theaters Sept. 27. Watch the full trailer above.