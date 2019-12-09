Juice WRLD Cause of Death Still Pending After Initial Autopsy

"The cause and manner of death are pending at this time," The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said of their upcoming investigation on the death of the 21-year-old rapper.

One day after rising star Juice WRLD died suddenly at the age of 21, the medical examiner has launched an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death for 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins. Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology," a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner's office said in a statement. "The cause and manner of death are pending at this time. The Office will release a statement when cause and manner of death are determined."

TMZ reported on Sunday morning that the rapper had arrived at Chicago's Midway Airport following a flight from Los Angeles and suffered a seizure in the terminal. Though he was alive when paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.