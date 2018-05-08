Julia Goldani Telles, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Join Romantic YA Film 'After'

Voltage Pictures is shopping Jenny Gage's adaptation of the 2003 novel to foreign buyers in Cannes.

The Affair actress Julia Goldani Telles and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince) are set to star in After, director Jenny Gage’s film adaptation of Anna Todd’s YA novel.

Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon of CalMaple Films and Jennifer Gibgot of Offspring Entertainment are producing, with CalMaple, Voltage Pictures and Diamond Film Productions financing the film. After sees Goldani Telles' character, Tessa, on a journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening as she enters her first year of university.

Her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott, played by Fiennes Tiffin. The film is currently in pre-production and set to shoot in Boston in June 2018.

Aron Levitz, Todd and Dennis Pelino are also producing. Meadow Williams and Swen Temmel are executive producing, along with Adam Shankman, Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Scott Karol and Eric Lehrman.

Voltage is handling the worldwide sales for After, starting in Cannes. Goldani Telles’ film credits include Most Likely to Murder and the upcoming Slender Man.

Fiennes Tiffin played Tom Marvolo Riddle in the sixth installment of the Harry Potter franchise, and also appeared in Private Peaceful.

Goldani Telles is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment. Fiennes Tiffin is repped by ICM and The Artists Partnership.