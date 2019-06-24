Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Annette Bening and More Take Part in Live-Streamed Mueller Investigation Play

The production is set to take place tonight at 10 p.m. ET, and will also feature Michael Shannon, Alfre Woodard, Zachary Quinto, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow and Kyra Sedgwick, among others.

A number of stage and screen stars are set to participate in a dramatic interpretation of the Mueller report — titled The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts — which will be performed in New York and live-streamed via Law Works on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET.

The play is an adaptation of the investigation into President Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election by Robert Schenkkan. The playwright won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1992 for The Kentucky Cycle and the Tony Award for best play in 2014 for All the Way, which also landed Bryan Cranston his first Tony for lead actor in a play for his performance as Lyndon B. Johnson.

The Investigation cast includes Annette Bening, Michael Shannon, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto and Aidan Quinn. Additional participants will include Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mark Hamill.

Law Works is an organization that engages bipartisan voices and educates the public on the Mueller investigation. Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney and Timothy Disney serve as executive producers.