Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Join Stephen Colbert for Annual Montclair Film Benefit

The 11-time Emmy winner is the latest star to join the 'Late Show' host for an evening to raise money for the organization that presents the annual New Jersey film festival.

Stephen Colbert will be joined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus for this year's edition of his annual Montclair Film benefit, which is set for Dec. 7

The Late Show star will host an evening with the 11-time Emmy winner onstage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in downtown Newark.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Montclair Film, the nonprofit that presents the annual Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey, which Colbert has long supported.

“From her celebrated work on Seinfeld to her record-setting run on Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the great performers of all time and having her join Stephen Colbert onstage promises to be absolutely brilliant,” Montclair Film executive director Tom Hall said Monday in a statement. “This event is our biggest night of the year and provides our non-profit organization with vital support that allows us to deliver world class film, media literacy, and education programs to our patrons and students. We’re are incredibly grateful to Stephen, Julia, and our friends at NJPAC for their generosity in making this event possible. It is going to be an unforgettable evening.”

Added NJPAC president and CEO John Schreiber: “NJPAC has welcomed Presidents Clinton and Obama to Prudential Hall, and we’re thrilled to now add [Louis-Dreyfus' Veep character] 'President Meyer' to our list of visiting heads of state. All joking aside, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the premier actresses of our era. I can’t wait to see what happens when she joins forces with her fellow Second City alum Stephen Colbert! Montclair Film’s annual fundraisers with Stephen and his friends have become among the most eagerly anticipated events of the Arts Center’s season, and this year’s may be the most entertaining yet.”

Montclair Film is also hosting an auction with Charitybuzz, where a winner and three guests will get access to a pre-show VIP reception, a chance to meet and have their picture taken with Colbert and Louis-Dreyfus, box seats for the main event, the opportunity to ask the first question during the Q&A portion of the show and VIP tickets for four to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Tickets to the talk between Colbert and Louis-Dreyfus are available now for Montclair Film members, with American Express members getting pre-sale access on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and public ticket sales starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Past editions of the annual Montclair Film benefit have featured Colbert in conversation with Jonathan Alter, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, Steve Carell, J.J. Abrams, John Oliver, Samantha Bee and Meryl Streep.

The 2020 edition of the Montclair Film Festival will run May 1-10.