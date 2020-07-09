Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Keegan-Michael Key Star in Music Video for COVID-19 Relief

Raising money for those affected by the pandemic in Illinois, the video showcased a host of artists performing “Sweet Home Chicago” from their respective locations amid stay-at-home mandates.

Stars including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Keegan-Michael Key joined a host of artists for a virtual music video to raise money for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, helping artists in Chicago who have been struggling with the affects of COVID-19.

The six-and-a-half-minute video showcased the artists in various split-screens singing "Sweet Home Chicago" from their respective locations amid stay-at-home mandates.

Jim Belushi, Joe Mantegna, Star Dixon, Jessica Redish, Jayden Wilson and Ellen Winters were among the other artists who participated. Many played instruments in the video, while others sang and danced from indoors and outdoors.

The Arts for Illinois Relief Fund provides financial assistance to workers affected by the pandemic, including those who work in all levels of stage production. More information about the fund can be found here.

View the "Sweet Home Chicago" video below.