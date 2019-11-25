Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell-Starrer 'Downhill' Lands Valentine's Day Release

The Fox Searchlight film is directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, who wrote 'The Descendants.'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell have booked a Valentine's Day date.

Their upcoming film Downhill, an English-language remake of the Swedish film Force Marjeure, will open in theaters on Feb. 14, 2020, Fox Searchlight announced Monday.

Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, who won an Oscar for their screenplay for The Descendants, are directing.

The black comedy follows a married couple on a family vacation in the Alps whose lives are thrown into disarray when they barely escape an avalanche, forcing them to reevaluate how they feel about each other. Succession creator Jesse Armstrong penned the script with Faxon and Rash.

Louis-Dreyfus is producing with Anthony Bregman. Executive producers are Stefanie Azpiazu and Erik Hemmendorff, along with Force Majeure director Ruben Ostlund.

Zach Woods, Zoe Chao and Miranda Otto also star.