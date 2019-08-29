Viacom PR Head Julia Phelps to Serve as ViacomCBS Chief Communications Officer

“Julia has been a vital force in shaping and communicating Viacom’s strategy, and revitalizing its vibrant culture and dynamic, entrepreneurial spirit,” says Viacom CEO Bob Bakish who will serve as CEO of the combined company.

Viacom communications guru Julia Phelps will serve as chief communications officer of the combined ViacomCBS, continuing her work with Viacom boss Bob Bakish.

CBS Corp. communications chief Dana McClintock will continue in his communications role across all of the CBS branded businesses that CBS Corp. acting CEO Joe Ianniello will oversee after the deal closes.

The companies on Thursday said that Phelps has been named executive vp, chief communications and corporate marketing officer of ViacomCBS, effective upon closing of the merger. She will continue to report to Bakish, president and CEO of Viacom, who will serve as president and CEO of ViacomCBS.

"Phelps will lead the combined company’s corporate communications, corporate marketing, corporate responsibility, special events and internal creative teams," the company said.

“Julia has been a vital force in shaping and communicating Viacom’s strategy, and revitalizing its vibrant culture and dynamic, entrepreneurial spirit,” said Bakish. "Her leadership and skill in communicating and driving change will be invaluable as we bring together the talented teams of CBS and Viacom.”

Phelps has served as executive vp, communications, culture and marketing at Viacom since April 2017. Before that, she was executive vp of communications at Viacom International Media Networks. Previously, she was senior vp of corporate communications for VIMN and vp of corporate communications for Viacom. The native of Canada first joined Viacom in 2005 from New York based agency DeVries Public Relations.

Meanwhile, Ianniello in a CBS staff memo Thursday wrote: "I have asked Dana McClintock to continue leading CBS’ communications efforts as executive vp and chief communications officer. Dana’s deep relationships with the media, his commitment to our company, and his expertise in clearly telling our story to consumers, the industry and all of you, have been crucial to our success."

The CBS-Viacom deal is expected to close by year end.