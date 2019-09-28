Julia Roberts' Hairstylist on How the Salon Became His Stage: "It's My Happy Place"

From a small town outside of Paris to creating Meghan Markle’s wedding day look, Serge Normant tells his story in the latest episode of 'Magic Hour.'

Famed hairstylist Serge Normant, who has created iconic looks for Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker and even Meghan Markle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry, stars in the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter's original digital series Magic Hour, where he discusses how his mother taking a chance on him when he was young led him to a career of working with some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

"I remember the first time I did my first haircut was on my mom, and I was 13 years old," he said. "I think I became a hairstylist at that moment. It kind of directed me in the place where I knew that that’s what I wanted to be."

Growing up as an introverted boy in a suburban town outside of Paris, Normant gained influence from several classic television and film actresses, before becoming an apprentice at his local hair salon and making the move to Paris.

"I was just extremely shy, so for some reason, I used the salon as almost my stage. It was my happy place," he told Magic Hour. "It threw me right there."

After working with French Elle and building his portfolio, Normat moved to New York City in the late 1980s and became roommates with famous makeup artist Laura Mercier. "We didn't care about anything else but being creative."

Normat landed himself work alongside photographer Steven Meisel for multiple Vogue covers and Dolce & Gabbana campaigns, ultimately leading him to creating well-known looks for Julia Roberts, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle. "I was just very excited. I was like a little boy," he said of working with Markle on her wedding day.

With a client list of Hollywood's leading ladies, a product line and two books, Normat isn't slowing down anytime soon. "I still get that feeling and that drive and that excitement. The day I won't have it anymore, I think I will stop," he said. "I don't want it to become something that's not pleasurable."

"If I meet a client for the first time, I want her to feel like she's welcome in my chair, and I want her to feel like she's been appreciated. When someone leaves my chair, regardless of who that is, and I know I've made a little bit of a difference on that day. It's an amazing feeling to have."