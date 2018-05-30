Julia Roberts to Present AFI Life Achievement Award to George Clooney

He will receive the honor at a June 7 gala.

Julia Roberts, who has shared the big screen with George Clooney in movies ranging from Ocean’s Eleven to Money Monster, will present him with the AFI Life Achievement Award when he is honored by the American Film Institute on June 7 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Roberts also starred in 2002's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which Clooney directed, and 2013's August: Osage County, which he produced.

The ceremony, during which Clooney will be recognized as the AFI's 46th Life Achievement Award recipient, will be broadcast by TNT as a 90-minute special on June 21 and then will air on Turner Classic Movies in September during a night of programming dedicated to Clooney's work.