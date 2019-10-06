Regina Hall, Julia Roberts, 'Succession' Actor Nicholas Braun Make Scene at L.A. Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Also attending the annual Pacific Palisades event were Kirsten Dunst, Busy Philipps, Lea Michele and Wilmer Valderrama.

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles returned to Pacific Palisades' Will Rogers State Park for its annual polo match on Saturday.

Celebrating its 10th year, the event saw Hollywood and sports stars and influencers don their very best polo attire for an afternoon of free-flowing champagne, ponies and mingling. Returning to the annual event were stars including Kaley Cuoco, Busy Philipps and Christina Hendricks. Regina Hall and Succession actor Nicholas Braun were among those making their Polo Classic debuts.

Event founder and polo star Nacho Figueras told The Hollywood Reporter that there's one thing behind the event's growing star support: history.

"Walt Disney, Clark Gable, Will Rogers, they were all here playing polo then would go to a polo lounge for drinks. They did movies, then they played polo," Figueras told THR. "I think all that history of polo here in Hollywood is very strong and very deep... all we did was dig up a little bit and let it grow again."

Hendricks, a familiar face to the annual event, told THR there's no other outing like the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

"It's one day a year that you get to do something like this, that's so special," she said. "It's sunny, it's beautiful, it's really just perfect."

The Good Girls actress also told THR that she looked forward to watching the game and drinking champagne with co-stars Mae Whitman and Retta.

After they received the invitation, Hendricks said she and her fellow actresses started planning for the event during production.

"We talked about it on set, we talked about what we're going to wear," she said. "They're two of my best friends ... It's so nice to come out and drink champagne and be in the sun and talk about it on Monday."

Also returning to Will Rogers State Park for the annual polo event was Karen Gillan, who attributed her fondness for the sport to her Scottish background.

"It's really a dynamic, quite theatrical sport and they supply you with a lot of alcohol, so of course I'm here," she told THR.

The actress, whose upcoming projects include Jumanji: The Next Level, Spies in Disguise and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, also responded to Martin Scorsese's recent comments about Marvel movies.

On Thursday, Empire magazine published an interview with the Taxi Driver and Goodfellas director in which he slammed the comic-book films stating they are "not cinema" and likened them to "theme parks."

"I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema," said Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Guardians films. "My experience, working on Marvel films, with someone like James Gunn ... there's so much heart and soul."

Stepping onto the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles scene for the first time was Regina Hall who told THR that she's never been to a polo match before. The actress also shared that bringing the old Hollywood polo traditions to 2019 means celebrating fellow actors.

"The thing about this event is that it's a big event, but it also feels intimate," she said. "I think that's what's important; we're focused on the idea of celebration and championing each other and watching a fun polo match."

Hall also expressed her love for horses and how a polo game immediately reminds her of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

"This is where the love story all came together," Hall said remembering Roberts' "iconic" scene.

Roberts, who also attended the event, donned a polka dot ensemble, channeling her character from the 1990 film.

Designer Rachel Zoe, who has attended the event every year, kicked off the polo match by throwing out the ceremonial first ball.

Inside the VIP lounge, stars including Braun, Kyle Maclachlan, Lea Michele and Anna Camp caught up with friends and helped themselves to glasses of champagne and rosé.

Also in attendance were Kirsten Dunst, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Wilmer Valderrama, Garcelle Beauvais and Candace Cameron Bure.