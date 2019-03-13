Julia Roberts Talks Working With Her Stylist and "Dream Girlfriend" Elizabeth Stewart

Roberts and her stylist Stewart look back at her style evolution for The Hollywood Reporter's 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood issue.

There’s no doubt that Julia Roberts has been a red carpet fashion icon for decades. From wearing an oversized Giorgio Armani suit to the 1990 Golden Globes to being a "pink dream" in Elie Saab at the 2019 Academy Awards, Roberts always know how to make heads turn on the red carpet.

Teaming up with stylist Elizabeth Stewart in 2007, Roberts has developed a beloved relationship with her, calling her a "dream girlfriend" who knows exactly what the actress needs in her closet.

"Elizabeth is the dream girlfriend who builds a closet around the trip. 'This is what you could wear to lunch, and then when you work at evening, you can wear this, and you can change into these shoes,'" Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter.

Flipping through some of Roberts' most well-known red carpet looks, such as the vintage Valentino that she wore to the 2001 Academy Awards, where she accepted her best actress award for Erin Brockovich, the actress credits Stewart for always making her fashion look flawless.

"It takes a village," she told THR. "This woman is tireless in her efforts to make me look like I am effortless."