Julia Stiles Crime Thriller 'Riviera' Gets Third Season Order From Sky

The star will also executive produce the series, set in the south of France.

Riviera, the crime thriller series set among the filthy rich of the Cote d'Azur and starring Julia Stiles, is to return for a third season.

The show – which was originally conceived by Neil Jordan – has been recommissioned by European pay TV giant Sky, owned by Comcast, for its Sky Atlantic drama network in the U.K.

Filming will start in the fall, returning to the south of France and also moving to Venice and Argentina. Alongside starring in the lead role as Georgina Clios, Stiles will executive produce season three.

"You’d think that there was nothing left for the Riviera to throw at Georgina, but series three is our most ambitious yet," said Stiles. "I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible drama for Sky Atlantic. The chance to deliver another season of Riviera is exciting and I am grateful to our audience for coming along with us on this journey."

Zai Bennett, director of programming for Sky Entertainment, added: "We are so proud of this Sky original series. We set out to make the most glamorous show in the world and now we are taking that glamour to a host of new locations which will provide even more intrigue, danger and beauty."

Riviera is a Sky original drama in association with Altice Studios. Produced by Archery Pictures and Primo Productions, the executive producers are Kris Thykier, Paul McGuinness and Kara Manley for Sky. International distribution is being handled by Sky Vision.

"The first season of Riviera was Sky’s most successful original series of all time with 20 million downloads in the U.K., we hope that season two can build on this success and are thrilled to be going into production on a third series," said Thykier. "Working with Sky has been an amazing experience and we are incredibly grateful for their unbridled enthusiasm and overwhelming support for the show."