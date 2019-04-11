Julian Assange Arrested Inside London's Ecuadorian Embassy

The Wikileaks founder is now set to appear before magistrates in London.

Julian Assage's has been arrested inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London for alleged breach of bail.

The Wikileaks founder had been living in the embassy after being granted political asylum in 2012 following calls for him to being extradited to Sweden to face sexual assault allegations.

“The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster magistrates court, and was invited into the embassy by the ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government’s withdrawal of asylum,” London's Met police said in a statement.

Assange is reported to have repeatedly breached the conditions of his asylum while in embassy, which state that he must not engage in political activity. His relationship with his hosts is said to have deteriorated in recent years. In March, his internet was cut off and he was barred from having visitors.

Last week, rumours of Assange's arrest saw journalist and Assange supporter John Pilger call for people to fill the street outside the embassy and protect him and show solidarity with a courageous man."