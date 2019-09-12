Julián Castro's Barb At Joe Biden Most Tweeted About Moment During Democratic Debate

The former Vice President was the most tweeted about Democratic candidate on the night, followed by Andrew Yang who garnered attention for his proposed plan to give away $120,000 to 10 randomly chosen families.

Julián Castro insinuation that former Vice President Joe Biden was losing his memory was the most tweeted about moment of Thursday's Democratic Debate.

During a heated discussion about health care, Castro quizzed Biden over whether he was himself about his policy plans by asking pointedly: "Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” Castro has faced staunch criticism for the comment, with pundits and candidates alike suggesting it was too personal.

The second most tweeted moment was Biden said that parents should "make sure you have the record player on at night," which was met with derision and mockery on social media. Castro took the third most tweeted most when he again challenged Biden, this time on the record of the Obama administration.

Unsurprisingly, given all the attacks, Biden was the most tweeted about candidate on the night. A surprise second was Andrew Yang, who drew a lot of attention for his novel proposal to give 10 random families $1,000 a month for a year to illustrate the efficacy of his Universal Basic Income policy.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were the third and fourth most tweeted about candidates respectively, with Kamala Harris in fifth. Beto O'Rourke finished last despite the headline grabbing moment when he vowed to take people's AR-15 rifles as part of his stricter gun control proposals.