'Downton Abbey' Creator Julian Fellowes to Pen 'Wind in the Willows' Movie

Fellowes will team with Oscar-winning producer Gerald R. Molen to give Kenneth Grahame’s English classic a big screen treatment.

Children's novel The Wind in the Willows is set to come to life on the big screen.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and Oscar-winning producer Gerald R. Molen (Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park) are getting behind a movie adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s English classic. Fellowes will will write the script to give the beloved Wind in the Willows characters Mole, Rat, Toad and Badger movie treatment.

Disney turned Kenneth Grahame book into a short animated film in 1949 and TV treatments of Wind in the Willows followed.

Fellowes will collaborate with director and creative Ray Griggs, Richard Taylor at Weta Workshop and with Peter Jackson's WETA Digital. "We could not have dreamed of a better writer and creative force than Julian Fellowes to work with Ray Griggs to bring to life the classic English novel’s characters, nor finer visionaries than WETA to capture the look and feel of Grahame’s world," Molen, who will produce the movie adaptation, said in a statement.

Production on the project will take place this year at Peter Jackson’s Stone Street Studios in Wellington, New Zealand, while Skywalker Sound will design all the sound effects and ambient noise.

"We are finalizing some of the finest actors to lend their creative and vocal talents,” Molen added, without giving anything away on casting.

Molen’s production company, Kindred Images, has partnered with Bill Melendez Productions in London to co-produce the project.