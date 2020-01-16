Julianne Moore Leaves CAA for WME (Exclusive)

The Oscar winner has 'The Glorias,' 'The Woman in the Window' and Apple's 'Lisey's Story' coming out this year.

Julianne Moore has left CAA for WME, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Oscar winner (for 2014's Still Alice; she also received nominations for 2002'sFar From Heaven, 1999's The End of the Affair and 1997's Boogie Nights) is one of only two women to have won the "triple crown" at the European film festivals: earning Best Actress for 2014's Maps to the Stars at Cannes, sharing the award with Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep for 2003's The Hours at Berlin and winning Best Actress for Far From Heaven at Venice. She also has an Emmy for portraying Sarah Palin in HBO's 2012 telepic Game Change, to go with her very first acting accolade, the 1988 Daytime Emmy for outstanding ingenue in As the World Turns.

Last year Moore starred in Gloria Bell and After the Wedding, and this year she'll be seen in Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias, Joe Wright's crime thriller The Woman in the Window and Apple's upcoming drama series Lisey's Story.

In addition, Moore is the author of the New York Times best-selling children's series Freckleface Strawberry, which to date comprises eight books. She also became founding chair of Everytown for Gun Safety's Creative Council, serves on the advisory council of The Children's Health Fund and supports the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.

Moore continues to be represented by Evelyn O'Neill and Eryn Brown at Management 360 and attorney Bill Sobel at Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.