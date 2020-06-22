Julianne Moore to Play Con Artist in 'Sharper' for Apple, A24

Apple and A24 are behind Sofia Coppola's 'On the Rocks' and upcoming doc 'Boys State.'

Julianne Moore will play a con artist in the latest team-up for Apple and A24.

Based on a spec script from Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka (The Sitter), Sharper follows a con artist in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon.

Moore will also produce Sharper, along with Bart Freundlich, Gatewood, Tanaka and Erik Feig of Picturestart. A24 will serve as the studio, with Picturestart attached as the production company.

This is the latest team-up for the tech giant and the indie studio. Apple and A24 are behind Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and adaptation of young adult novel The Sky is Everywhere. They will soon release Sundance acquisition Boys State.

Moore, repped by WME, Management 360, Edelstein Laird, is set to star in Apple limited series Lisey’s Story from Stephen King, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros.